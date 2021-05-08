Dem-NPL announces new leadership

The Democratic-Non Partisan League announced new party leadership Saturday.

Pembina native Patrick Hart will serve as the state party chair, after former chair Kylie Overson announced she would not seek another two-year term.

Hart is a small business owner in Bismarck who has previously served as the Dem-NPL Vice Chair, and has worked as an auditor for the state Agriculture Department.

He also ran for state auditor in 2020 but was defeated by Josh Gallion.

Among others to fill new leadership positions: Kari Breker was elected Vice Chair; Adam Goldwyn, DNC Committeeman; Tracey Wilkie, Treasurer; and Birgit Pruess, Secretary.