Devils Lake Man Dies After Vehicle Catches on Fire From Crash

A Devils Lake man is dead after crashing his car into an electric utility pole yesterday evening.

One of our viewers happened to witness the scene around 6:30 last night and sent in the above video.

The 52-year-old man was driving a 1995 Dodge Dakota south on Highway 20, about 3.5 miles south of Devils Lake.

The truck ran off the road and struck this large electric pole. The vehicle caught fire.

The driver was the only one in the truck. He died at the scene.

Authorities say conditions were clear and sunny at the time of the crash. There was minor damage to the pole. The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.