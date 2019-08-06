Dickinson man killed by lightning strike

A Dickinson man was killed when he was struck by lightning over the weekend.

Lieutenant Mehrer from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office says at 11 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 4, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the Schnell Recreation Area, east of Richardton.

There they found the body of 32-year-old Kyle Brierley laying face down by his pick-up truck.

His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office who confirmed he apparently died from being struck by lightning.

Mehrer says Brierley was volunteering with the Bureau of Land Management managing off-road bicycle trails.

He says it appears Brierley had been mowing and was loading equipment when he was struck by lightning.

Mehrer says this is such an incredibly rare occurrence, and the Sheriff’s office extends their condolences to Brierley’s family and friends.

Friends of the Brierley family have set up a GoFundMe page for the family of Kyle Brierley. You can read more about his story and donate here

How to calculate the distance of lightning

Is your home safe from lightning

North Dakota family says lightning can strike twice