Dickinson State Football ignoring the preseason rankings

The Dickinson State Bluehawks are a team that has extremely high expectations after a huge 2018 season.

In the NAIA Preseason poll, the Bluehawks sit at number nine in the national top 25 rankings. That ranking is helped by their upset of number five Northwestern College in round one of last season’s playoffs, followed by a three point loss to number six Kansas Wesleyan University.

“We were one play away from being in the national semifinals so that’s where we finish,” says Head Coach Pete Stanton. “But you know our whole mentality is really one day at a time. We’re going to worry about today. We’re not going to worry about tomorrow, and especially, we’re not going to worry about where we are going to be in three or four weeks, and that’s really our mentality.”

The Bluehawks start their pursuit of the top ranking when they open up at home against number 23 Rocky Mountain College.