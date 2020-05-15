Digital Original: Bismarck Life Coach writes dating guide for women over 40

Meet Marlene Wagner, a certified Life Coach and author from Bismarck. She was born and raised here but moved to Los Angeles after high school.

Wagner lived in California for over 40 years before returning to her roots in North Dakota in the early 2000s. She came back with a goal to help women over 40 find love again.

She said while she was in California she realized there were many women late in life who were looking for love in all the wrong places. She says they didn’t know how to communicate with men, get to know them or let go of expectations of how things were supposed to be.

In 2017, Wagner launched her book to help women learn how to date again called Attract Love at Any Age.

She also released a free dating guide that you can find here.

Wagner’s hope is to launch a life course in a few months based on her book to help more women.