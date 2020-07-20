Digital Original: Capitol Shakespeare goes virtual during the pandemic

Capitol Shakespeare was founded in 2008 to provide residents of the Bismarck-Mandan area with free exposure to the life and works of William Shakespeare. Every year the non-profit seeks to awaken the imagination of our community with their productions, but this year is different.

The pandemic has forced the organization to go digital for the time being.

Erin Weichel is the artistic Director of Capitol Shakespeare. She says the organization came up with the idea to keep things going this summer by creating digital productions. With the help of actors in the community and actors from previous performances, the team created a show to be launched on the 22nd this month.

