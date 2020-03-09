Dine to Donate happening in Minot to eliminate school lunch debt

Two local organizations are teaming up in a delicious way to raise money for eliminating student lunch debt.

The Starving Rooster and Ice Cold Ryders motorcycle club in Minot have partnered for the first time for the dine to donate program. Twenty-five percent of sales Monday will be donated, plus, The Starving Rooster, The Spencer Law Firm and The Spot are matching 50 percent of what is raised.

“We love to support the community. Number one, I have kids in school so I know the struggles of kids not being able to eat. Being a chef, I want to put food in everybody’s mouth, so it’s a great thing the Ice Cold Ryders are doing and we just wanted to be a part of it,” said Jeremy Mahany, COO, The Starving Rooster.

This is the third year the Ice Cold Ryders have raised money for school lunch debt. The first year they donated over $10,000. Last year, it was $6,700, and this year, they’re hoping to raise $20,000 for the 2021 school year.

“When you are a parent, who finds yourself in a struggling position, it might be the choice between fixing your car to be able to get to work so that you can provide for your family, or putting money in your student’s lunch account. It’s a tough choice that a parent has to make and we just want to help those students that are struggling,” said Carisa Reinholdt, organizer, Food for Thought.

The dine to donate event is Monday from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at The Starving Rooster. All of the money will go toward the Food For Thought Gala in October. The combined money raised will be donated to the Minot Public School Foundation.