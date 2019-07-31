Dinner on the Prairie: From the farm to the table

Last night was the first ever Dinner on the Prairie event in Minot.

The event was put on by a committee made up of farmers, ranchers, and educators who want to share their passion for ag.

One member says it’s important to have an open conversation between the public about where their food comes from.

Bonnie Scheresky: We would like to educate our consumers and to help them to understand where the boxes on the shelf at the grocery store come from. We would also like to give our producers the opportunity to share their story.

Scheresky says she hopes they can keep doing this to bring farmers and consumers together.