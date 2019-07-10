DJGA: Herbel leads boys; Tschetter, Everson tied after Day 1 of Sam Bakken

The first day of the Sam Bakken provided plenty of competition at the Riverwood Golf Course on Jul. 10.

In the boys’ 16-18-year-old division, Cole Herbel carded a one-over, 73, to lead all competitors.

Here’s a look at the rest of the leaderboard:

Courtesy: DJGA.com

In the girls’ top division, we have a tie after the first 18 holes. Ava Everson and Becca Tschetter each shot an 80.

Here’s a look at the rest of the leaderboard:

Courtesy: DJGA.com

In the girls’ 13-15-year-old division, Bismarck High’s Grace Stroh leads after the first day. Stroh shot an 88.

Here’s a look at the rest of the leaderboard:

Courtesy: DJGA.com

The final round of the tournament starts Jul. 11 at 10 a.m. at Tom O’Leary Golf Course.