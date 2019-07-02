DJGA: Johnson, Easton take top spots at James Maher Memorial

Zach Johnson and Gabby Easton won the 16-18-year-old divisions for the boys and girls, respectively, of the James Maher Memorial Tournament on Jul. 1 at Apple Cree County Club.

Zach Johnson — who is from Hawktree County Club — carded the best round of the day with a 75, which was five shots above par.

Here’s the complete boys leaderboard:

Courtesy: djga.com

Gabby Easton — who represents the host club Apple Creek — shot the low round with a 74, three shots over par.

Here’s the complete girls leaderboard:

Courtesy: djga.com

The next event is the Sam Bakken on Jul 10-11.