Doctors encourage annual mammograms despite pandemic

Breast Cancer Awareness Month has new meaning in 2020 as it comes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not everyone is going in to get mammograms or check-ups due to the pandemic.

KX News met with a breast cancer survivor and a local expert who say self-exams are an important strategy when it comes to detecting breast cancer early.

Breast cancer survivor Everly Everett says, “of all the things I ever sort of imagined or worried about getting I didn’t really ever worry about that… so I was surprised.. and you’re always scared… you never want to hear … that word.”

She’s talking about cancer.

You may recognize Beverly Everett from the Bismarck Mandan Symphony Orchestra. She is the conductor. When she found out 2 years ago she had cancer, she immediately felt the fear. Hours later after learning about her diagnoses, she still showed up for her life to conduct a concert.

She says she continued to train for a marathon during her treatments. She says she got her strength from yoga, running, and her close circle of friends. And her hope from the medical staff at Bismarck Cancer Center.

“From the get-go, I have such great care and such great support from friends and family and from the medical community,” says Everett. And the Doctor who filled her with hope says to not let the fear of COVID prevent you from going in to get a check-up.

Everett also says, “That whole team completely made me feel so hopeful and so confident and so comfortable.”

Dr. Robert Reynolds with the Bismarck Cancer Center says it’s crucial that people check for symptoms and come in for routine screenings even during the pandemic. He says, “I do agree that COVID has certainly put harder, more difficulty into an already more difficult situation for a lot of women.”

He says getting a yearly mammogram can already be a burden and expect at the end of this year to have an increase in numbers and even late-stage diagnosis because of the pandemic.

He says, “I’d say its incredibly important for women to be aware of their bodies and to certainly do exams at home.”

Dr. Reynolds says there are different amounts of data about the benefits of self-exams and they often find things that a mammogram doesn’t catch. The hope is early detection will save your life.

Dr. Reynolds says it’s important to note that not all masses in the breast are cancerous so it’s important to talk to your doctor about any changes you may notice.

He joined us in studio to talk about signs and symptoms of breast cancer and how to give yourself an exam at home.