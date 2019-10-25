Down syndrome awareness: school is a special place

Thursday on Good Day Dakota was a story on Grace Burckhard, a young woman with Down syndrome, who is pursuing a college education thanks to a unique program at Minot State University.



In honor of Down Syndrome Awareness month, KX News continues this story on her three younger siblings.

After Grace was born, the Burckhards realized they wanted their youngest daughter to have a roommate for life.

So they adopted Bella, another young girl with down syndrome, from Ukraine.



They had no idea how she would adjust to a new country, a new language, a new life, and starting school.



But they soon learned the support of their local school would give them the push to add two more children to their family.



Along came Nole’ from Serbia and Simas, from Lithuania.



I tagged along to school, to see just how incredible the staff is that has helped shape this special family.



The Burckhard kids have more than an extra chromosome in common.

“Everybody knows them,” special education teacher, Amanda Zietz said.

Speech-language pathologist, Stef Neether, agreed. “They go in the hallway and everybody knows them.”



School is one of their favorite places.



“It’s been amazing to watch them,” speech-language pathologist, Andrea Landsiedel said. “They’re all so different and support each other.”



It’s thanks to the staff that they’re able to shoot for the stars every day.



“It’s fun to see them grow, and they do surprise us a lot of the time,” said Neether. “They know so much more than people sometimes give them credit for.”



“You can learn so much from them,” speech-language pathologist, Katie Burckhard, said. “They’re role models to me even in life. It’s amazing to see that and see how they strive.”



A team of all different types of staff has come to find ways to fit the needs of students like Bella, Nole’ and Simas.



Plus, they do more than teach.

They engage and have become some of the biggest contributors to the kids’ success in and out of school.



They’ve even learned a thing or two themselves.



“They can be great friends, just like any other person,” Katie Burckhard said. “They’re probably the best of friends if you just get to know them.”



For example, the friendship of Kyle and Simas.



“I’m friends with Simas because he’s really nice and just kind, and he’s a really fun guy,” Simas’ best friend, Kyle Lentz, said.



“It shows other kids too that, ‘hey, he’s fun to play with,’ and you can do so much if you just give him a chance,” Zietz added.



The friendship is one of many relationships the Burckhards say they’re grateful to have, speaking volumes to others that there’s a lot of upsides to Down syndrome.



“It teaches all kids differences aren’t scary,” said Landsiedel. “It’s something to be embraced.”



It’s hard to summarize the huge impact all of these people and more have on these kids.



Kevin put it into perspective when he said that the phrase ‘it takes a village’ doesn’t always mean it takes a ton of people, it takes the right people, and it was unexpected that his family would come to find the right people.