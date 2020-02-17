DreamBox help North Dakota students’ math scores soar

Math might not be easy for every student to learn. However, the Dreambox program launched at Bismarck Schools in 2017 has proven to be a great way for students to bring up their math scores.

Dreambox is an adaptive and interactive math program used in all elementary and middle schools in B-P-S and helps some of their students in high school.

What started out as a pilot program, turned into something teachers, parents, and students all loved and benefited from it.

Basically with every click of the mouse a student makes Dreambox adds on more rigorous problems all the while backing up the math they are currently learning. It is all game-centered to make it fun for students.

Dreambox meets the needs of every child and is constantly changing and adapting with them.

Math and Science Developer at BPS Nikki Szajkowski says, “It’s nice because parents can get it on an iPad at home and on laptop computers. And teachers and parents can see the back end of what their child is doing with each standard. Teachers are able to assign lessons or standards based on topics. So they have a lot of control of what the student is doing and learning.”

What stands out about this program compared to others is the data they are able to get from it. They can see if students are making any progress and staying on task with a click of a button.

Sunrise Elementary officials tell KX News they have loved the program and use it 3 to 4 days every week.

Fourth-grade teacher at Sunrise Elementary School Kaite Babcock says it helps her prepare her students before she dives into new math problems. The program also offers teachers a dashboard that helps them pinpoint what they need to focus on with each individual student.

“So it’s not just a here go do a Dreambox and I’m going to go and relax. It’s a I’m with them or I’m online and looking at some of the lessons and notice 3 students haven’t completed them they keep pausing it. So you talk to them and says ‘is it too difficult? Do you not understand the game?”

For 4th-grader Izabelle Petryszyn, Math has always been her favorite subject. She says that sometimes learning from a teacher isn’t always the best way for kids to learn.

Fourth-grader at Sunrise Elementary Izabelle Petryszyn says, “For me when Mrs. Babcock or Mrs. Frovarp teaches us it either does make sense or doesn’t. And either Dreambox either helps us understand that and work together so we can learn it more and understand it more.”

BPS has had students gain anywhere from 8 points all the way up to 24 points on their math testing scores.