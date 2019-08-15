Driving courses at FMCA Convention

People can participate in a free driving course. Unlike other heavy vehicles on the road, you are not required to take any driving lessons before operating a motor home.



An instructor from the RV Driving School says the course being offered focuses on one of the most challenging parts of driving a house on wheels.

“A lot of people who have coaches or tow-ables really aren’t adapted to backing their coaches. So what we end up doing is teaching them or giving them refreshers on how to back. And some people don’t use their coaches very often so after a few months or a few weeks they lose the ability to back them properly.” says Joe Powell.

