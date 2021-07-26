Dunn County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspected homicide

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a suspected homicide after a Watford City man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday evening.

According to a news release, the man was found in the area of 114th Ave NW and Gap Road in northwest Dunn County.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist and is leading the investigation.

Authorities are asking people who live in the area to review any surveillance footage they may have for suspicious people or vehicles in that timeframe.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 701-573-4449

The investigation remains ongoing. The name of the deceased man has not been released.