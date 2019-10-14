Dunseith Elementary School has a major upgrade to its music class

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNSEITH — Music class isn’t what it used to be…

Learning to play hot cross buns on a recorder is a thing of the past for students at Dunseith Elementary.

Music teacher Tim Hines uses technology to teach the kids how to create musical content.

Each week, he introduces the students to a new song that they have to learn, and then they sing a few songs before they use their iPad to create their own songs and learn new skills.

This is Hines’ second year as the music teacher.

“I’m really enjoying this, the kids seem to be enjoying it and the new standards in music education really focus on content creation. How can you do content creation truthfully in elementary without technology?” said Hines.

Hines said he’s interested in teaching kids the foundation of music so they can go on and play an instrument they like, whether it’s a saxophone, keyboard or guitar.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Monday, October 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14"

Dunseith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunseith"

Margeaux's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Margeaux's Story"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/14"

A Quick Round Of Snow Before A Warm-up.

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Quick Round Of Snow Before A Warm-up."

Dogs Save Lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs Save Lives"

Minot Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Football"

College Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Hockey"

College Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Football"

Flu Vaccine and Pregnancy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Vaccine and Pregnancy"

Budget Inn Remodel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Budget Inn Remodel"

Saving Money during winter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saving Money during winter"

Farmer impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmer impact"

Sledding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sledding"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-13-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-13-19"

Church Violence

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church Violence"

Mandan Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Assault"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge