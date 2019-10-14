Dunseith Elementary School has a major upgrade to its music class

DUNSEITH — Music class isn’t what it used to be…

Learning to play hot cross buns on a recorder is a thing of the past for students at Dunseith Elementary.

Music teacher Tim Hines uses technology to teach the kids how to create musical content.

Each week, he introduces the students to a new song that they have to learn, and then they sing a few songs before they use their iPad to create their own songs and learn new skills.

This is Hines’ second year as the music teacher.

“I’m really enjoying this, the kids seem to be enjoying it and the new standards in music education really focus on content creation. How can you do content creation truthfully in elementary without technology?” said Hines.

Hines said he’s interested in teaching kids the foundation of music so they can go on and play an instrument they like, whether it’s a saxophone, keyboard or guitar.