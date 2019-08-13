Economy rises in Minot

The economy in Minot has seen a slight boost so far this year.

After a down year in 2018, sales taxes were beefed up a little by 6 percent.

It’s nowhere near the levels reached after the oil boom, but the Chamber of Commerce President told us the city is well on its way.

John MacMartin: Things are moving along, it’s back where it needs to be. And I think people are finding a new normal. Finding a new understanding of what the new normal is going to be.

And, things are continuing to look up for people in Minot, last week they announced property taxes will not be going up this year, they will actually be going down.