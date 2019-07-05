KX News Exclusive: Ride-along with Ward County Sheriff’s Department as they keep the streets safe this holiday weekend

As the 4th of July comes to a close, law-enforcement agencies are still working hard to ensure it’s a safe holiday weekend.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2014, there were 197 traffic fatalities between July 3rd and July 7th.



The Ward County Sheriffs Department gave KX News exclusive access as they patrolled the streets, making sure every one was safe..

“The fourth of July is a big travel weekend. A lot of people visiting families. So we want to ensure one that they are driving safely to get to their destinations. And two while they are handling fireworks and consuming alcohol, having a good time, just so they are safe.” says Conrad Kossan, Patrol Sergeant.

Law enforcement officers encourage people who are celebrating Independence day to do it responsibly, don’t drink and drive, and designate a driver.