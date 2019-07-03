Expect Restrictions In Mandan For Independence Day Parade

Mandan – Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Mandan, Thursday for the annual 4th of July parade.

But this year, major changes could affect you and your family’s fun.

Memorial Highway will be forced to remain partially open this time because of construction on I-94.

But, Memorial will be closed completely from the McDonalds to Main Street…with Eastbound traffic being restricted at 7 am between East Main and 3rd Street.

Also, because portions of Memorial will remain open, parade-goers will no longer be able to sit or stand along the North side of the highway.

KX News talked with the Deputy Police Chief in Mandan and she tells us you should not only pack your cooler full of cold drinks…but also pack your patience.

“The earlier the better, we also encourage people to remember that activities on Main Street begin at 8 o clock and so even though the parade is not going to start until 10:10, there are pre-parade activities going on”, said Mandan Police Deputy Chief Lori Flaten.

Flaten adds both sides of Main Street will be available for you to view the parade.

If you are planning on heading to Mandan, you’re strongly urged to take the Mandan Avenue or Sunset Drive exits.

And Don’t forget, you can catch the Mandan Fourth Of July Parade right here on the KX Network at 10:30.