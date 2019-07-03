Expedition League: Big Sticks focused on starting games better

The Big Sticks have already clinched a playoff spot, but are still looking to improve in the second half of the season.

Despite their league-leading offense, the Big Sticks are focused on getting better starts to ball games.

The Big Sticks have posted a 5.33 ERA and are tied for the most home runs given up.

Manager Hayden Pewitt knows their offense cannot save them every night.

“Some nights we come out flat and almost too tentative,” says Manager Hayden Pewitt. “Wanting to take pitches and that kind of carries over on a nightly basis. And when you’re winning games from behind and coming back every night and you may have a slow start again and think that it’s okay, and we made that adjustment.”

This evening the Big Sticks are on the road against the Casper Horseheads.