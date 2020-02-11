Expert shares secrets to building up your credit score

Whether you’re getting a new car, a new house, or trying to get a loan in general, your credit score is important.

When it comes to making a big purchase, the magic number for credit scores is 620, but you want to be over 700. Having a score in the 800’s is considered excellent.

Getting a secured credit card is the best way to start with building up your credit. This could help increase your credit score by 30 percent. KX News spoke with a credit expert who tells us the best way to get your credit back up.

Vice President of Mortgage Lending Travis Lang says, “What I always say is sit down with somebody– look at your bank statements 60 days back and look what you can cut out some expenses you are paying on and take that money and put it to those credit cards for the next 2 to 3 months. And that’s how you will get your credit back up.”

Lang says if your credit score isn’t great, don’t worry. He tells KX News he had a client whose score went up by 120 points in just one month.