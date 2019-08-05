Experts May Have a Breakthrough on a Vaccine to Prevent HIV

NEXSTAR (Washington D.C.)– Disease experts are seeing a breakthrough. They are hopeful we could be one step closer to a vaccine that prevents HIV infection.

A new report says recent research is showing great promise that this vaccine could one day become a reality, saving lives all over the world.

Experts say a new study is showing a high level of potential after years of complicated efforts to create an HIV vaccine for humans.

National Institutes of Health Doctor Anthony Fauci adds, “…And it worked rather promisingly well.”

Dr. Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He says early trials in monkeys show the vaccine was both effective and long-lasting.

Dr. Fauci explains, “It wasn’t surprised at the result. I was very pleased to see, not only that it was successful in what the ultimate goal was, but the durability was impressive.”

Every year, the National Institutes of Health spends about $700-million dollars a year on HIV research.

This study is one of three major HIV vaccine initiatives being funded by the NIH.

Dr. Fauci adds, “It’s just another avenue of approach of trying to protect against HIV infection.”

Since the epidemic began, previous attempts to create a vaccine have failed.

Dr. Fauci shares, “It’s a challenge because HIV is an extraordinarily unique virus.”

Every year, about 38,000 people are newly infected, joining more than a million Americans already living with HIV.

The hope is that if these trials are successful, a preventive vaccine would start saving lives here at home, and across the world.

Dr. Fauci adds, “Everyone is cautiously optimistic but as we know from experience with vaccine trials, you can’t count your chickens before they hatch.”