Facebook group helps teachers save money on school supplies

If you’re a teacher, the start of a school semester is a big deal. Now, teachers can get quite the deal if they know where to look.

“Since we don’t make a lot of money, we have to really watch what we spend and if we can do it in a smart way then that’s always a good thing,” said Krisanna Peterson, owner of Teachers Love Deals.

Krisanna Peterson is a certified teacher who runs and operates “Teachers Love Deals.” It’s a Facebook group she started three years ago to help teachers or other childcare educators find discounted items.

“Anything a kid may need they might have to go get. Some students you may have a list of school supplies for the elementary, middle or high school and some of those families may not be able to afford that. So, the teachers have to do that themselves and so that can add up,” said Peterson.

According to North Dakota United, a teachers union, oftentimes teachers have to purchase school supplies. On average, teachers spend 500 dollars of their own money to buy resources for their classrooms. It’s something that’s been going on for years.

“It is also true that the school district will buy supplies as well. But in some cases when it comes time for teachers to submit their list for things they may need in the classroom then they may not have had that specific idea yet. So somethings happen,” said Nick Archuleta, president of North Dakota United.

As for Krisanna, children are the main priority and those little things such as school supplies can make a huge difference in a child’s life.

According to North Dakota United, teachers in our state make $52,000 a year, on average depending on the school district they work in.