Facial Recognition Becoming Commonplace in North Dakota

WDAY (FARGO, N.D.)– Buildings in North Dakota are starting to use facial recognition technology more.

Right now, the DMV and the state prison are just a couple who use it.

KX News spoke with the director of driver’s licenses for North Dakota, who says it’s used to make IDs more accurate. He also says they use it since people’s faces can’t be changed.

North Dakota Director of Drivers’ Licenses Brad Schaffer says, “I think the word is out, people are a lot more careful in trying to get a fake credential because they know this technology exists, and now we don’t see a lot of this happening at all within our state.”

Police around the state don’t use this technology yet, and they have no plans to right now.

