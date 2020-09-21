Fall isn’t canceled in the BisMan area

With everything being canceled this year due to the pandemic, you can’t cancel fall which officially starts on Tuesday. Fall is in the air and there’s still plenty of fun things to do while the weather is nice.

Although places like the Haunted Fort and Horror on Harmon are postponed until next year, you can still have fun. So we found some fun things to do here in the BisMan area.

Flannels and crunchy leaves are all signs that fall is here. And those are things you’ll see and hear at Coleman’s Cornmaze. The owner says it’s a great way to enjoy fall and learn about agriculture. A community favorite is the legendary Papa’s Pumpkin Patch. Even though they are closed the good news is Grandpa Al’s Hayrides is taking over.

With around 60 thousand pounds of pumpkins to choose from, ziplines and scarecrow trails, it’s sure to be a fun time for the whole family.

“We get to play with ponies. We get the experience to allow others to share the experience with us and what a great time of year,” says Chase Dauenhauer, the owner of Grandpa Al’s Hayrides.