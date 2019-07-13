Familiar foes become teammates ahead of 2019 Lions All-Star Basketball Game

It’s all star weekend in North Dakota and the 2019 Lions All-Star Basketball Game is set for a class clash on Monday and Tuesday.

The Class B Girls are hoping to make it two in a row against the Class A, with Jen Brossart of Rugby at the helm. Many of these players competed against each other in the regular season or state tournament, but now that they’re teammates, it’s a new opportunity to learn from the best.

“I mean it’s weird at first,” says Rugby’s Karsyn Hager. “I think that it’s really cool to make new friends and be here with the top competitors in the state, and I think it’ll be really fun.”