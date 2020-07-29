Family of 9 slain Mexican-Americans sues Juarez drug cartel

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Family members of nine women and children, some of which lived in Williston, according to a family member, who were killed in Mexico in November have filed a federal lawsuit against the Juarez drug cartel.

They accuse the cartel of carrying out the attack in retribution for publicly criticizing and demonstrating against the cartel.

A lawyer representing the family members said they initiated the lawsuit to show the Juarez cartel was responsible for the Nov. 4 slaughter and to seek damages.

It’s not clear whether representatives of the cartel would appear in court to defend against the lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Plans for Universities

Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Watford City New Pediatrician

Dr. Wynne: Problems After Covid-19

Bringing Teddy Home

Butterhorn Helps Noodle Zip

DJGA Golf

District Three Tournament

WDA Sports Update

Lt. Retires MPD

Art from the Heart

Sanford Antibody Tests

Burleigh-Morton Task Force

Lawsuit Filed

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/29

HEROES Act

Back to School

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/29

Death Investigation

What a La Nina Watch may mean for the rest of the year

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss