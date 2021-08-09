Farmer’s Markets play pivotal role during a season of drought

Farmer’s Markets are a hotspot when fruits and vegetables are at the peak of growing season.

With the state still under severe drought, supporting a local farmer’s market is crucial.

Buying produce at grocery stores means the produce can be as old as two weeks after it has been trucked to the store. Shopping at a local farmer’s market on the other hand means produce is fresher and healthier and supporting local farmers.

Going to a farmers market grants shoppers the opportunity to learn about what they eat, directly from the people who are growing the food.

Bismarck Farmer’s Market manager, Sue Belcom says Farmer’s Markets are a place where land and people connect.

She explains, “The designation of Farmer’s market week nationally, is to draw attention to the fact that farmers work hard to get this food to the table. That it’s available but only seasonally.”



Belcom adds, “You’re helping someone do something they love. The food is fresh. Most of us pick the day before or the morning of market. People are so far removed from the land that they don’t know potatoes grow underground and you have to work as hard as you do to get the plants to grow, especially during a drought”

Bismarck Farmer’s Market is open every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 8 am until products are sold out, in the parking lot of Ace Hardware.

The Market will continue until the end of October.