FDA & CDC warn, costume/cosmetic contacts are not ‘one size fits all’

If you want to win the best costume at this year’s Halloween party, optometrists warn that you take the safe route.
Plus, the FDA and CDC also warn consumers about cosmetic contacts for the sake of a costume.

Contact lenses are considered to be a medical device, which means they are regulated by the FDA and a prescription is absolutely necessary.

Even if you have perfect eyesight, contacts are meant to be customized to eye shape, they are NOT one size fits all. Size is an important aspect of the prescription.

Without a valid prescription, cosmetic contacts can cause scratches, pink eye, decrease your vision, or even lead to infection.

“You risk infections, and the biggest factor is ultimately vision loss and we’re worried about bacterial infections,” Dr. Darin Johnson from Johnson Eyecare & Eyewear explained. “Non-sterile solutions hold a lot of bacteria or viruses that can cause issues with the cornea.”

The cornea is the protective layer of the eye that keeps the eye from getting infections, and it’s right where a contact sits.

Safe, FDA-approved costume contacts DO exist, Dr. Johnson has them at his place or you can call your optometrist to check them out.

They’re about 30 dollars, which is actually what a lot of websites sell counterfeit ones for anyway.
Plus, getting the right pair of contacts for a costume means they’ll last longer and can be used for a few years.

