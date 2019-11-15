Feds agree to maintain existing hours at 1 of 3 ND ports of entry

Following requests to reconsider plans to reduce port of entry hours at three North Dakota locations, the Customers and Border Protection (CBP) office said today it will maintain existing hours at one of the locations.

Earlier this month, the CBP said it was going to reduce the hours of operation at the Antler, Carbury and Maida ports on the border.

Governor Doug Burgum and North Dakota Senator John Hoeven urged the CBP to reconsider the shorter hours, arguing the ports of entry are important to North Dakota travel and commerce.

The CBP decided to maintain the 10:00 p.m. closing time at the Maida port in Cavalier County, but said it would still reduce the hours of operation at Antler and Carbury in Bottineau County.

The Antler closing time will move back from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Carbury crossing will move its closing time from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“Maintaining CBP’s hours of operation at Maida is important for Cavalier County, as it is open later and provides important access for commerce, agriculture and transportation,” Hoeven said. “We remain concerned about the reduced hours at Antler and Carbury. We will continue working to address recruitment and retention issues at CBP to help ensure the efficient flow of goods and people between North Dakota and Canada.”

New Hours and Workarounds

Current hours at the Port of Antler are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The new hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Travelers wishing to cross into the U.S. when the port is closed may cross at Sherwood, North Dakota located west of Antler or Westhope, North Dakota which is east of the Antler POE. This adjustment does not affect the hours of operation at the Canadian port of Lyleton, Manitoba.

Current hours at the Port of Carbury are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The new hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Travelers wishing to cross into the U.S. when the port is closed may cross at Westhope, North Dakota located west of Carbury or Dunseith, North Dakota located east of the Carbury POE. This adjustment does not affect the hours of operation at the Canadian port of Goodlands, Manitoba.

The hours of operation at the Port of Maida will remain 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.