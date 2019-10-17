Fire equipment checks could save you money

MINOT — First responders go through all kinds of frequent training and testing, but how about their equipment?

Fire departments around the Minot area conducted water pump checks on their trucks today.

Trucks from Tolley, Carpio and other surrounding areas had their rigs at the Minot Rural Fire Department checking the water pressure and flow.

One person KX News spoke with said not only does this help make sure everything is working as it should, but it could also be saving you money.

“The better the rating we have for ISO, the cheaper the insurance is for the homeowners,” said Karter Lesmann, area supervisor of MacQueen Emergency Equipment.

“And one of the big things is truck maintenance and make sure these trucks are up to snuff and doing what they are supposed to do.”

He said part of the test is running water in and out of the trucks. At last check, every one of them passed the test.

