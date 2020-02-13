Fire hydrant stolen from Bismarck crash scene

Live Now
Bismarck Police are investigating both an auto accident involving a fire hydrant — and the theft of the hydrant from the accident scene.

Around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, a vehicle was traveling south on Ward Road when the driver lost control of the car, went off the road and crashed into a fire hydrant and fence.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

During the investigation of the crash, a Bismarck police officer was told that the fire hydrant was gone. After checking the area, the investigating officer determined that the hydrant, worth $2,500, was stolen from the crash scene.

Bismarck police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the stolen fire hydrant and to contact the police if they witnessed the theft or the crash.

