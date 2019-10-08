Fire Prevention Week

Do you have a fire escape plan for your home?

It’s something the Minot Fire Department is stressing to local kids this week.

Karassa Stinchcomb heard from the experts for this story.

Samuel Markin, second grader) “Always tell your parents that you’re going to need a fire exit plan.”

That’s good advice from Samuel Markin, a second grader at Longfellow Elementary School.

Today, he and his classmates listened to a fire prevention presentation from the Minot Fire Department.

They learned the importance of having an exit plan, what to do when a smoke alarm goes off, and even holding fire drills at home.

Stuart Hammer, fire inspector, Minot Fire Department) “Kids really think they go to school and that they’re at school more hours than they’re at home, and the truth is it’s way more hours at home and where they sleep.”

Schools are required to have fire drills once a month, but at home it’s a different story.

Hammer urges all of us to have a fire escape plan and test smoke alarms every six months.

But don’t stop at just one escape route.

(Hammer) “I would say the biggest pitfall for anybody with a fire escape plan is not having a second way out.”

The first thing you should do when you hear a smoke alarm is try and get outside.

Hammer also says to stay low if the smoke is thick.

I asked the new experts for even more tips.

Prezlie Kurtz, second grader) “If you have fire on you, you stop, drop and roll.”

Lily Woznicki, second grader) “Whenever there’s smoke around you, drop on the ground and crawl out.

(Markin)”And the fire department will yell, but that does not mean that you’re in trouble, they just want to know if you’re in the house and that you need help.”

And here’s one more tip: close your door before you go to sleep at night.

Hammer says that fire follows the flow of air in your home — and closing the door eliminates the path for the fire to spread.

Closing your door could buy you an extra 8 and 10 minutes of time– which could be the difference between life and death.

The number one cause of fires in the U-S is cooking, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The Minot Fire Department is visiting two schools each day for the rest of the week.