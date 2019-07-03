Fireworks: Know What You’re Buying

Fourth of July is tomorrow and of course there will be lots of fireworks. With new powerful fireworks being released every year, it’s important to know what you’re getting yourself in to.

We checked out a new app one store has to see what you’re actually buying.

At Memory Fireworks they have an app that shows you the display before you purchase it. You download the app, scan the barcode, then it takes you to a video to show you how the fireworks will look.

The manager also tells us you can use the app before you even get to the store.

“It helps our customers to see our items before they buy them. The app allows you to sit at home, you can pull out your phone and browse our selection and look at the displays.” says Mike Yantes, the store manager.

Now if you don’t want to use your traditional fireworks there are plenty of options that don’t require you to use a lighter or match, which are great for kids and families.

The options that do not require a match or lighter are allowed within the Minot City limits.