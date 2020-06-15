First District Health Unit partners with state organizations for ‘Quit Week’

Bonnie Riely was a smoker for 32 years before she decided to quit. Now, she is helping others kick their addictions as a Tobacco Cessation Coordinator at First District Health Unit.

June 15-19 marks the first-ever Quit Week, a collaboration between ND Quits, Tobacco Free North Dakota and local public Health Units like First District to warn people about the effects of tobacco and nicotine use.

“What we wanna do is let the vapers, and the smokers and chewers know that we have some great resources out there,” Riely said.

Riely says staff like herself, will work with people on an individualized plan to help them wherever they are located, whether it be through ND Quits or a local Tobacco Treament Specialist.

“It’s free, it’s confidential, they get their own counselor and it’s a great support system,” Riely said.

Riely also feels that because of the pandemic, the first-ever Quit Week could not have come at a more important time.

“I believe that with COVID-19 our lungs are really under attack, so we just want to be out there for people,” Riely said.

