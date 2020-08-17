First International Bank offers grants to help Bismarck non-profits

Non-profits feeling the hurt during the pandemic could get a boost soon.

First International Bank and Trust in Bismarck is giving away $25,000 in grant money to non-profits. Between Sept. 1 and 15 non-profits can apply. Then the bank will ask the community to get involved to vote for their favorite. The president of the bank says this tradition is important especially since many organizations are struggling due to the pandemic.

“During times like these where we find it’s really important to participate in the community, ask for community participation, and help those local non-profits that are making a difference every day,” said David Mason, President at First International Bank.

For all those detail on how to vote and apply click here.