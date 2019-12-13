First responders learn how to respond to accidents involving livestock

More than 50 million head of cattle are transported each year, and as that number increases, so does the number of accidents involving livestock.

The NDSU extension service is working to train first responders on how to correctly handle these incidents.

“I decided to take this course because of the dual-purpose,” said Mary Lovro, Granville Rural Fire and Minot PD Animal Control.

Lovro and 12 other first responders attended the Bovine Emergency Response Plan course. It’s designed to teach authorities on how best to handle loose cattle and livestock.

A first responder from the Granville Rural Fire and Minot police Department animal control, Lovro says this course is a big benefit.

“I can work with the cattle in case the fire department has an issue, and for the Minot Police Department for Animal Control,” Lovro said.

This is the fifth year the NDSU extension service is teaching it. One of the things participants learned is how to properly assess the scene to determine which animals may need to be euthanized and which can be re-transported.

Another thing is how to properly handle them.

“It helps first responders understand how to handle cattle and livestock, how they see–that’s a big deal, how to have that handshake with them and say, ‘hi, this is who I am,'” said Lisa Pederson, NDSU Extension.

“But we also realize these are not low-stress situations, they’re very high-stress situations and our number one concern is for public and responder safety.”

While these accidents don’t happen regularly, another first responder says it’s important to know what to do when it does.

“It’s usually a big situation when it does happen and it’s the cooperation of the first responders that make it either go smoothly, or makes it go terrible,” said Paul Johnson, Bisbee Fire and Rescue.

“And so we’re just trying to make it go as smooth as we can.”

And the most important thing to know is…

“Planning is key. Definitely planning before the incident occurs,” Lovro said.

