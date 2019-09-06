Live Now
Food stamps could be affected for people in ND

In 2018, 40 million Americans benefited from SNAP, or food stamps.

But for some people in North Dakota, they may see a change in how much they receive, or they might even see them gone completely.

Under a proposed federal rule, the USDA is looking to cut out loopholes that allow some people to abuse governmental assistance. The executive director of Community Action says it’s not fair to people who play by the rules.

Willy: It seems like what our leaders are doing are putting everybody in this same bucket, and treating them all identical, as if they are all abusing the system.

Willy says humans require 5 things to survive. Air, water, food, shelter, and sleep. They provide 2 of the 3 for people, but if this new rue takes affect, that could change.

Willy: If they do receive less snap benefits, that means they have to find other ways to pay for their food, or find food.

He says food pantries in our area are already at the maximum capacity, and one food pantry agrees.

The Salvation Army food pantry says if something like this would ever come about, they would definitely see a rise in people who need their assistance.

Debbie: It’s going to fall back on the food pantries, on the individuals themselves, and it’s going to fall back on our soup kitchens.

She says she hopes it doesn’t come to this, but if it does then she knows the community will rally behind them and help where needed.


Debbie: In the past when we had the government shut down, the community rallied together and I believe the food pantries were helped out a little bit with food drives.

Soderholm and Stahl both say this would hurt people in Ward County, but they will be there to help them through the process

We reached out Senator Hoevens office for comment about this proposal. We will keep you updated, as we learn more.

