Forgetting his troubles

Quite a break from the doctor and hospital today, for an 8-year old North Dakota boy going through cancer treatment.

Elias Schiele of Minot was recently diagnosed with leukemia. He is undergoing chemotherapy at Roger Maris right now.

But when the crew from General Equipment heard about Elias, they invited the 3rd grader to drive a dozer, and work a pile of dirt.

With the help of GPS, Elias and his assistant–Mitch Strehlow were able to get the job done and forget about cancer treatment for a few hours today.

Mitch Strehlow with General Equipment said, “let every kid do what they want to do and that’s play in the dirt.”

And the small town of Lignite, North Dakota is throwing a big “Team Elias” benefit for that bulldozer operator.

That will take place, Sunday, August 18th from eleven to one at the Lignite Community Center.