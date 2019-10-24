Former treasurer accused of embezzling over $10K

The former treasurer for a local charity organization is accused of embezzling over $10,000.

In early September, a member of Bisman Stiletto approached Bismarck Police suspecting that Kathryn Artlip took money from the organization over several years.

Kathryn Artlip

An internal audit found unauthorized transactions and withdrawals from the organization’s account between September 2016 and May 2019 totaling a little over $10,000.

Artlip was relieved of her duties as treasurer in May of 2019.

According to the Bismarck PD, Wednesday, Artlip came to the station to speak with the investigating officer and admitted to the accusation, stating she was able to take the money because she had full access to the accounts with no supervision.

She faces a Class B felony embezzlement charge.