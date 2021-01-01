Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park expands 12 Months-12 Hike challenge for 2021

The need to be socially distant is not going away anytime soon, so Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park took the opportunity to expand one of their events to follow COVID-19 protocols while having fun.

If you want to level up your physical activity for the New Year, one Bismarck organization can help you do just that.

The 12 Months-12 Hikes challenge has been around for five years, but since the pandemic hit, everything has changed and the park had to adapt.

In 2020, the 12 Months-12 Hikes challenge gave people the chance to explore Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, but now the new year will offer a wider spread of adventures. The new challenge will have hikers travel across North Dakota to twelve State park locations.

Matt Schanandore, the interpretive events coordinator at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park says, “Just to help with some of that mental health of being stuck indoors, especially during the summer time, we saw it with people who were quarantined, to just come out with themselves or with their immediate households and just get on a trail. There’s no better way to socially distance than on a trail in a North Dakota State Park.”

Schanandore says hikers will get to explore twenty trails across the state. And there are bonus months if you don’t make it out during one month to hike.

