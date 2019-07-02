Fort Ransom Drowning: A Tragic Twist

MINOT – A Minot woman who drowned at Fort Ransom State Park Saturday, died trying to save the man she was kayaking with.

KX News sat down with the survivor of the horrific accident today to learn about his girlfriend’s heroic effort.

“She was a very loving person, full of life. She always had things to look forward to.”

Those are the words Jeremy Finch uses to describe his girlfriend. He says she was a selfless person, and always looking after other people.

He added, “She always made you feel better, and she was always there for you.”

And that is exactly what she did this weekend. Nora Bailey and Jeremy Finch were kayaking this weekend at Fort Ransom State Park, when the kayak flipped over.

“So we both started screaming that we had to swim as hard as we could and try to get up this little rock pile on the side. We tried but we couldn’t” he said.

Even when she was in trouble herself, Finch says Nora was still trying to save someone else.

He added, “I saw her swimming against the current towards me screaming my name and I just kept going under and under. “

Despite the best efforts of the staff, Nora passed away at the hospital in Lisbon.

“I undid the shoulder strap so I could try and lean forward and hold her hand. I saw her face and that’s when it was like real.”

Jeremy says Nora was an experienced swimmer, but he wished he would have pushed her to wear a life vest still.

“I don’t see a problem with always wearing a life jacket, especially in our rivers. Its hard to say had she lived if she had been wearing one. I don’t know.” said Jeremy

It’s certain that Bailey’s last act of kindness showed just how generous and selfless she was

Law enforcement officials tell us the incident is still under investigation, but they do not suspect foul play.