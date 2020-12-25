Free COVID-19 rapid testing events at Gateway Mall in Bismarck ahead of the holiday weekend

If you want to get tested for COVID-19 before you gather with family this weekend, now’s your chance.

Bismarck is hosting a a free rapid testing event this weekend at the Gateway Mall.

The North Dakota National Guard and North Dakota Department of Emergency Services teamed up to continue the fight against the virus.

They are asking that individuals who are sick to stay home, as this is a screening for asymptomatic community members only.

The process is simple, you watch a video while you wait with instructions, fill out some information, and when it’s your turn you swab your nose.

As soon as 15 minutes later, you receive your results through text message.

Zachary Follman, Noncommissioned officer in charge, says “We’re trying to test as many people as we can so that way those asymptomatic people, when they test positive, they’re not spreading COVID 19.”

Some have traveled from surrounding towns to get tested before the holidays.

Kristy Gador came from Napoleon, North Dakota because she heard about it. Gador says, “My husband is sick with COVID so I wanted to make sure I don’t have it. We won’t be seeing any family over Christmas anyway.”

More free rapid testing will be taking place at Gateway Mall after Christmas day.