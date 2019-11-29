Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Follow the latest forecast discussion and current conditions with the KX Storm Team app: https://www.kxnet.com/storm-team-weather-app/

Today: Overcast skies with freezing drizzle chances all day. That could be mixed with light snow by the afternoon. Highs stay in the upper 20s to lower 30s but most will stay below freezing. Light southeasterly wind at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Travel isn’t impossible today but could be hazardous with light ice accumulation.

Very light snow accumulation is possible through Friday evening.

Tonight: Scattered, light snow will continue with freezing drizzle. Moderate to heavy snow will develop, especially in southern ND. The easterly wind will slowly shift to become northerly. Expect wind at 20-25 mph, gusting to around 40 mph. Travel will be hazardous, if not impossible at times with near-zero visibility.

Accumulation shouldn’t be too high by Saturday morning. Wind will still be strong, reducing visibility.

Saturday: Heavy snow bands and strong northerly wind will make for hazardous and even impossible travel for much of the state, especially in southern ND. Northerly wind 20-30 mph, gusting to 30-45 mph. Highs will remain in the 20s.

Saturday Night: As the storm slowly pushes east, so do the impacts. It will still be very dangerous to travel as snow and wind continue.

Saturday/Saturday Night Impacts Anticipated: Road closures, power outages, significantly reduced visibility from blowing and heavy snow. The highest impacts will be in southern ND.

The chances of getting a foot or more are much higher in central and southeastern ND.

Sunday: Snow could linger for parts of eastern ND in the morning as the storm exits. Blowing snow will still be a concern for the first half of the day as the wind dies down by the afternoon. It appears travel will be much easier on Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/29"

Cyber Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Monday"

Gordmans Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gordmans Black Friday"

Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friday: Cash the Black Lab"

Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline"

Minot State MBB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State MBB"

Shiloh Christian girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian girls basketball"

Wes Carr

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wes Carr"

Dyslexia Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dyslexia Grant"

Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thanksgiving Day One Minute Forecast 11/28"

Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Day: North Dakota Braces For A Snowstorm"

Career Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Day"

Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck vs Minot Junior Hockey"

Black Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Friday"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Madison Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Brown"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Thanksgiving Drinking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Drinking"

Police on Duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police on Duty"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge