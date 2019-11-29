Friday: A Complete Snowstorm Timeline

Follow the latest forecast discussion and current conditions with the KX Storm Team app: https://www.kxnet.com/storm-team-weather-app/

Today: Overcast skies with freezing drizzle chances all day. That could be mixed with light snow by the afternoon. Highs stay in the upper 20s to lower 30s but most will stay below freezing. Light southeasterly wind at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Travel isn’t impossible today but could be hazardous with light ice accumulation.

Very light snow accumulation is possible through Friday evening.

Tonight: Scattered, light snow will continue with freezing drizzle. Moderate to heavy snow will develop, especially in southern ND. The easterly wind will slowly shift to become northerly. Expect wind at 20-25 mph, gusting to around 40 mph. Travel will be hazardous, if not impossible at times with near-zero visibility.

Accumulation shouldn’t be too high by Saturday morning. Wind will still be strong, reducing visibility.

Saturday: Heavy snow bands and strong northerly wind will make for hazardous and even impossible travel for much of the state, especially in southern ND. Northerly wind 20-30 mph, gusting to 30-45 mph. Highs will remain in the 20s.

Saturday Night: As the storm slowly pushes east, so do the impacts. It will still be very dangerous to travel as snow and wind continue.

Saturday/Saturday Night Impacts Anticipated: Road closures, power outages, significantly reduced visibility from blowing and heavy snow. The highest impacts will be in southern ND.

The chances of getting a foot or more are much higher in central and southeastern ND.

Sunday: Snow could linger for parts of eastern ND in the morning as the storm exits. Blowing snow will still be a concern for the first half of the day as the wind dies down by the afternoon. It appears travel will be much easier on Sunday afternoon.