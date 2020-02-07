Friday Forecast: Increasing clouds and cooler

Today: Increasing clouds with cooler daytime highs. Afternoon temperatures will range from the single digits in the east to the 20s and 30s in the west. The wind will stay southerly as well as light and variable,

Tonight: Overnight lows shouldn’t be as cold as they will drop to the single digits and teens with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Chances for snow with better chances in Southwest ND. Some of the highest totals could range from 1″-4″. Some isolated higher amounts are possible as well. Highs will return to the 20s and 30s.