FRIDAY FRIDAY: Meet Boo The Puppy

This week’s Furry Friday segment features Meet Boo The Puppy. Boo is a female German Shepard and Black Lab mix. Julie Schirado with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue says Boo came in with her siblings a few weeks ago but siblings died from distemper.

Schirado says distemper is a horrible disease that starts in the organs and makes its way to the brain. She says by the time the disease reaches the brain and the shaking starts, it’s too late. She says that most dogs cannot fight it, costing the organization money on a disease that could have been prevented.

Furry Friends is hosting a Meet & Greet event at Gateway Mall on Saturday March 20th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.