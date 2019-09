On Thursday, Sept. 5, a contingent of law enforcement comprised of North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Agents (BCI), Dickinson Police Department Officers (DPD) and Stark County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a follow-up secondary ground search of an area in Dickinson in question.

The search was a BCI facilitated and organized event and part of an active, ongoing investigation into the human, skeletal remains discovered and exhumed from the area on Dec. 11, 2018.