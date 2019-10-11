Friday Snow: What To Expect For Today Through Saturday

Today: Snow will slowly push east of Hwy 83 and continue for all in eastern ND. Sustained NW wind will increase to 25-35 mph, gusting to 40-60 mph. Extreme snowdrifts will make travel nearly impossible. Believe it or not, some areas in far western ND could even see a little sun! Highs will warm to the low to mid-30s so a wintry mix isn’t out of the question for a few hours this afternoon.

Here’s a look at how much more snow we could see between Friday morning through 5 pm:

Tonight: Snow moves back into central ND with continued strong winds. Extreme snowdrifts will stay a concern with travel staying tough to impossible.

Here is a projection of how much snow could fall between Friday night and Saturday: