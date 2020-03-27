Friday weather: warm and mostly sunny

Today: Decreasing clouds in southern ND. We’ll all enjoy a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the 50s. The light southerly wind will shift with a weak cold front and become northwesterly.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s and 30s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: A few clouds will move through southern ND but most of us will stay sunny. Highs return to the upper 40s and upper 50s with a light northerly wind.

Saturday Night: Warm lows in the 30s with a partly cloudy sky and wind shifting to become southerly.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with warmer highs. Many 50s and even around 60° for some. Light and variable wind.

