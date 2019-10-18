Friday’s Storm Team Weather Forecast 10/18

Today: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for rain. Highs will warm to the upper 50s to around 60. Northwesterly wind will increase to 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with lows in the 30s. Dry conditions with westerly wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with average highs in the 50s. Westerly wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain chances. Colder highs in the 40s and 50s. The northerly wind stays around 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

